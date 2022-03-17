From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State yesterday described as foolishness of the highest order the demand for certificate of return by the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their governorship and deputy dovernship nominees.

The state chapter of PDP had at a press conference in Enugu urged the INEC to quickly issue Igariwey Enwo and Fred Udeogu certificate of returns to enable them be sworn in and take over the reigns of power in Ebonyi.

Tochukwu Okorie who is the PDP Chairman in Ebonyi state alleged that the state has been without Governor since Federal High Court Abuja sacked Umahi and his Deputy Kelechi Igwe on March 8.

But the Chairman of APC in the state,Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha,in a reaction described PDP’s request as funny and childish.

“The Constitution of Nigeria section 283 (13) and the amended electoral law both 2010 and 2022 including all known cases of both Appeal and Supreme courts decisions, already made it clear that you cannot benefit or sue or be sued for an election you did not participate as candidate(s).

“It is therefore very funny and childish for PDP to be requesting for Certificate of Return from INEC even without regards to the Abakaliki Court order which is a judgement in REM on the seat of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State

“Ebonyi PDP is warned to desist from deceiving herself and the general public knowing very well that the said judgement have since been appealed and notice of appeal and stay of execution served on PDP.

