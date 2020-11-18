The South African Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC)has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with National Assembly towards formulating laws that would allow for state police in Nigeria.

National Chairman of the group, Mr. Bola Babarinde stated this in a statement, yesterday.

He said state police should be allowed for states that could afford to establish and fund it.

“The destruction of lives and property perpetrated by hoodlums at the tail-end of the protest should be an eye-opener that there is need for formidable security architecture in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government should have a rethink and start to consider ways of how to ensure that governments at states and local levels are able to respond quickly and adequately to security issues in their areas of jurisdiction.

“With state and community policing, the carnage and destruction witnessed in Lagos State will have been curtailed and might not have happened in the first place.

“Security is a collective responsibility and should not just be the prerogatives of only a few among us, a nation without an organised security architecture is bound to fail,’’ he said.