The South-South Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gabriel Iduseri, has passed a vote of confidence on the Party National Caretaker Committee, led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

He passed the vote of confidence yesterday in Benin during the zone’s dialogue with APC support groups, Social Media Influencers and Young Stakeholders.

“I wish to use this medium to pass a resounding vote of confidence on the APC National Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni for his calmness and dissipation of valour in steering the ship of this great party”, he said.

He called on the youths and the social media group of the party to engage in productive venture on social media that will enhance winning attitude of the party ahead of 2023 general election.

“The struggle has begun ahead of 2023, as commentators in the field of social media and as stakeholders in the political discuss, I charge you to re-energize yourselves and let us put APC on a winning ways”.

According to him, the meeting with the APC support groups, Social Media Influencers and Young Stakeholders across the South South Zone was to brainstorm ahead of 2023 and thank the groups for sacrificing their all for the party .

Also speaking, John Osazuwa, a comparative politics lecturer at the Department of Political Science in the University of Benin, called for a united force and synergy in the party to ensure its victory in the forthcoming general election.

He advised the youths of the party who are yet to register their membership to take the advantage of the ongoing registration exercise of the party across the country.