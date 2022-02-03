From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Osun Progressives (TOP), Thursday cried out over an attack on the campaign office of the former Osun Governor an Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The campaign office of Aregbesola was located beside CAC Gbodofon, along Ibadan road, Osogbo, where the TOP are holding their meeting every Thursday.

A member of the TOP who claims to be there when the attack was carried out, Seun Abosede, said the incident happened after the weekly meeting of the group,

He said, “shertly after the meeting today (Thursday), people have already left, they came in two vehicles; one red Sienna car and a bus parked on the other side of the road, move towards the building with pump action rifle and started shooting.

“It is very difficult to count their number but going by the over 30 cartridges on the floor, their number is large, they started shelling the building.

“They also shot sporadically at the transformer to set it on fire so that the whole building will be razed, but luckily, the canopies caught fire.

“The people we mobilised quickly extinguished the fire after the hoodlums escaped through Gbonga/Ibadan road.

“Their drivers were on standby, we were able to count six pump-action and other weapons. They operated for 15 minutes,” he added.

The Coordinator of Oranmiyan Group, Sodiq Olaide, accused the police of connivance with the group loyal to governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ileri-Oluwa group.

He alleged that series of petitions written and submitted to the police were not treated, suspecting that the police is working with the Ileri-Oluwa group.