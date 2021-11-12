From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Concerned APC Stakeholders, have demanded immediate and mass resignation of members of the party’s caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) over what they described as monumental failure.

Speaking during a press briefing, the stakeholders said though they acknowledged the wisdom behind the decision to institute the caretaker committee as a stop-gap solution to the problems the party was grappling with, it had become obvious the committee cannot fix the problems it met on ground.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Co-convener, Ayo Oyalowo, who read the speech, claimed the committee has rather created even more problems for the party than it was meant to resolve.

“Having written personal and open letters to our leaders in the party, which we are sure will receive their firm considerations, we are continuing with our campaign to ensure the APC imbibes progressive principles and ideology as a sure way to the sustenance of the party. Like we have always maintained, whatever we have done and will do in the future are aimed at restoring the values and core tenets that set APC apart as a distinct and progressive party.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Unfortunately, it appears the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee lacks what is required to take us there. While we acknowledge the wisdom behind the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to institute the novel idea of the caretaker committee as a stop-gap solution to the problems the party was grappling with, it has become obvious to all discerning party men and women that the CECPC cannot fix the problems it met on ground. If anything, the committee has created even more problems for the party than it was meant to resolve,” he said.

Enumerating the sins of the committee, the stakeholders said: “For a start, the CECPC which was constituted primarily to stabilise and organise the congresses and convention of the party went about functioning as if it was the National Working Committee (NWC), and as a result carrying out responsibilities it has no mandate for. Apart from embarking on a needless party membership revalidation/registration that didn’t come with anything new, the committee went about constituting endless committees to carry out the very responsibilities it was assigned to do.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .