From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross Rivers State stakeholders have appealed to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to ignore a purported ‘fraudulent’ list of the national delegates sent by the State Working Committee to the national leadership.

They further urged the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC to religiously abide by its constitution and guidelines as it relates to the national delegate lists submitted to the party.

In a statement signed by Francis Ekpenyong, on behalf of Cross Rivers Authentic Adhoc National Delegates, and made available to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, the stakeholders claimed that they were the original people who paid for nomination forms, participated in the process and emerged the national delegates of their respective Local Government Areas of the state.

“The attention of members and stakeholders of the APC Cross River State chapter has been drawn to the fraudulent, meddlesome interference and day-light theft of the mandate of members of the party in the state who were elected national delegates in the just concluded national delegates election of May 17, 2022.

“As members and stakeholders, we are very concern and write to state that the party should follow its Constitution and guidelines as it relates to the national delegate lists submitted to the party. That the only valid and recognized list of elected national delegates is that of the one conducted on the 17 day of May 2022, which does not include the names of the State Working Committee members of the party.

“That the purported national delegate lists suggesting a parallel exercise and carrying the names of the State working committee members such as Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba under Yala Local Government Area, Barr. Mensah Offiong Bassey under Calabar South Local Government Area, Lion Okara Ekawu under Bekwarra Local Government Area, Engr. (Dr.) Thomas Uko Aruku under Ogoja Local Government Area, Erasmus Ekpang under Boki Local Government Area, Hon. Prince Titi Ndifon under Akamkpa Local Government Area, should therefore be ignored and/or disregarded as being forged as the original national delegate lists was altered and/or falsified.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby state clearly that Governor Ayade, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbor, Barr. Alphonus Ogar Eba, Sen. Stephen Adi Odey, Engr. (Dr.) Thomas Uko Aruku just but a few did not take part in the national delegate election and they are not delegates from their respective Local Government Areas of Cross River State.

“We make bold to say that the so-called national delegate lists presented to the party by the State Working Committee members of the party was based on a poorly scripted skit comedy shot by the State Chairman of the party and his co-conspirators.

“That the action and inactions of the State Working Committee members of our dear party have the tendency of compromising the process and to deprive the elected National delegates of their rights as delegates to participate in the nomination of the presidential candidate of their own choice. That they have no right to alter the delegate lists without following due process and the party Constitutions,” the stakeholders noted in the statement.

