From Abel Leonard, Lafia

APC stakeholders in Obi local government area of the Nasarawa State, have donated the total sum of over 12.13 million naira, to support the campaigns of Tinubu, Sule campaigns in Nasarawa state.

The money was donated on Sunday, during the meeting which was at the instance of the council boss Hon Joshua Ojeh Yekpowudu, held in the office of the chairman.

Earlier in a welcome address, chairman of the council, Joshua Ozhe Yekpowudu, said the purpose of the meeting was to raise funds for the second and last leg of APC campaigns in the state.

Senator Salihu Egyegbola and the state Commissioner of Finance, on their parts called on the stakeholders to make meaningful donations towards the forthcoming ward campaigns in the council area.

Also Speaking, Hon Sunny Agassi, the DG NAGIS, called on APC supporters in Obi LG to work for the success of the party and mobilise support for all candidates from Presidential to house of assembly candidates.

The highest donation of 4 million naira came from the council chairman, while the second highest donation came from a business mogul Mr Atajiri, from Agyaragu, who donated the sum of 1.5 million naira.

The DG NAGIS, SUBEB chairman and the First Crown Hotel Lafia, donated the sum of 1 million each, as Commissioner of Finance and Senator Egyegbola, also donated the sum of 500 thousand naira each.

Similarly, business moguls from the area, Alhaji Don Etete and Rogas, donated the sum of 500 thousand naira each.

At the end of the stakeholders meeting, a finance committee was constituted with the directive on the 10 wards constitute their campaign committees.

Daily sun reports that stakeholders in attendance include: council chairman, Distinguish Senator Egyegbola, Mr. Daniel Agyeno, Commissioner of Finance, Mr Sunny Agassi, DG NAGIS, APC chairman in Obi, Hon Edward Auta, DG Taal campaign,

Others are Hon David Ayewa, Secretary Christian Pilgrims Board, Hajia Sa’adatu Yahaya, Secretary Scholarship Board, Hon Isa KK, adviser to the governor on Ecological, Environment and Waste Management and many others.