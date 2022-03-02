From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national stakeholders have rejected purported plan to handover the party to Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman at its forthcoming national convention.

The stakeholders hinged their rejection on the supportive role Adamu played during the aborted third term agenda of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, and issue with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Aliu Audu who read the position of the stakeholders also announced the rejection of former Senate president, Ken Nnamani as APC deputy national chairman (South).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“As stakeholders, we have always been against imposition in whatever guise, considering our belief that whenever a consensus option is adopted, as long as it is not predated by wide consultation, it would no doubt violate every known democratic ethos and principles. The lingering and now widespread speculation as to the plan to bring a former member of the PDP in the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the APC National Chairman in the forthcoming convention, where loyal, qualified and competent foundation members of the APC are also in the race is not only an aberration but a violation of the established principle of APC which respects long term fidelity to the party and frowns at every vestige of injustice.

“While it is within his constitutional rights to vie for any position within the APC or even the country as a whole, we believe that the individuals who are purportedly behind the plot to make Senator Adamu the next APC national chairman cannot sit down alone in their zones and decide who gets what, more so when the individual in question is of the PDP stock. We believe also that Senator Adamu, aside not deserving of the coveted seat in the APC ahead of many other aspirants who have unwavering belief in the ideals of our great party and have laboured day and night for its success, he has not demonstrated any commitment of being young people inclined, especially at a time that the young members of APC who constitute more than 80 per cent of the membership have been singing about marginalization and non-inclusion,” he said.