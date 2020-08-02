Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo on Sunday urged indigenes of the state to support the Hope Uzodinma-led administration’s Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda.

The stakeholders, led by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Eze Madumere, gave the advice in Abuja when they passed a vote of confidence in the governor.

They also passed a vote of confidence in the Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, and the Director-General of NEPAD, Gloria Akobundu, for their sterling performances.

“ Today, we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence on Gov. Hope Uzodinma of lmo on the platform of the APC as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC governor in the South-East and the South-South.

“We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the governor represented in his 3Rs programme (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

“We urge all Imo citizens to support the governor in his stride to achieve the set agenda.

“We equally pass a vote of confidence on the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and the Director-General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, for their sterling performances so far.

“We also recognise the leadership of Prince M. Nlemigbo -led APC Caretaker Committee which was constituted after the dissolution of the Imo APC party executive committee, Local Government and Ward Executives Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) on Dec. 18, 2018,” Madumere said.

He called on Imo indigenes who left the APC for other political parties to return to the party.

“We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party.

“We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits, as resolved by the last NEC meeting and supported by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations,” Madumere said.

He expressed the support of the stakeholders for Uzodinma, Gov. Mai Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)