Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

On the eve of the inauguration of the new Federal Executive Council (FEC) and closure of collection of Expression of Interest / Nomination forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship seat, former governor of Bayelsa and leader of the APC in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva had a crucial decision to take in a meeting with his core political loyalists. But in that meeting, he dashed the hopes of those rooting for him to contest the forthcoming governorship election. In a move that took most of his political associates by surprise, he announced he would be backing David Lyon for the governorship election. The instant acceptability Lyon’s political aspiration enjoyed among many members of the party was an indication that Sylva had done his home work well. Those in the know of the politics of Bayelsa APC said even if Sylva had decided to run, Lyon would still have played a vital role as he had been pencilled down as running mate.

The jubilation in Sagbama High Court sitting in Yenagoa by party faithful on September 3 when Justice Eberiyin Omokuro vacated the order restraining the APC from proceeding with the Direct Primaries mode of election and the subsequent support the emergence of Lyon as the party’s governorship candidate has attracted to the party has further demonstrated that he is not a push over. Students of contemporary politics in Bayelsa State are agree that in recent times, the kind of support Lyon is garnering across the state is unprecedented. It is commonplace to see Lyon’s giant posters and billboard in almost every part of Yenagoa, the state capital. “Since the day he collected the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms till date, Lyon has not printed one single poster; it has been people who have been donating posters and billboards and opening offices for him and his team to use. He has so much goodwill” says Gift Ebiki a former media aide to former governor Melford Okilo but now media adviser to Lyon. “David Lyon has a lot of leadership qualities; he has a new vision, he is broadminded, articulate, and sincere”, he pointed out.

It is the general belief that the major selling point for the David Lyon governorship candidacy is his humility and philanthropic deeds which many acknowledge stood him out. It is believed that Lyon is one of the few politicians still alive in Bayelsa who have goodwill that cannot run dry. Across party lines, Lyon has helped many Bayelsans without thinking of getting anything in return.” David Lyon is like someone God has just decided to reward for the good things he has done and help he has rendered to people in this life without looking back” says Inemo Barigha, Lyon’s kinsman from Olugbobiri community.

Mr Preye Oseke, member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a long standing political associate of Lyon said: “I have worked with Lyon in the past and I can attest to his character. He has impacted many lives without access to public funds. This philanthropic disposition spoke eloquently with the state-wide jubilation that erupted and the numerous felicitations that greeted his emergence.

“Honesty would drive the leadership style of the APC standard bearer. Lyon is the best choice for the opposition because of his honesty and humane disposition. Undoubtedly, his regime will be characteristically honest, purposeful and selfless, just as it will witness service delivery in all its ramifications. Above all, Bayelsa State will indeed become synonymous with such glory as deserving of Glory of All Lands.”

According to other leaders of the party, Lyon’s candidacy is also borne out of his passion for development and patriotic zeal to better the lives of Bayelsans having been someone that comes from the backwaters of Niger Delta region. “ Chief David Lyon and his running mate, Bishop Degi Eremienyo are humble and patriotic leaders who are willing and ready to serve the state” says Israel Sunny- Goli, member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a close political associate of Lyon.

“The Governor Henry Seraike Dickson led government with its unpopular and unyielding policies and programmes has taken Bayelsa State backward leading to untold hardship and disenchantment, Lyon would wipe away their tears” Sunny- Goli stated.

Two time commissioner under former governor Timipre Sylva and Goodluck Jonathan administration and a former Deputy Chief of Staff under the Dickson government, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha has assured Bayelsans that Lyon would unleash development on the state. “Leadership is about the people. David Lyon as at today is a unifier. He has what it takes to govern Bayelsa. The only language he understands and can speak is development. The times of grammar are gone. The time for transparency grammar is over. Development is the grammar Bayelsans need and Lyon would give it to them”. Ikiogha who disclosed that he has known Lyon for 22 years vouched for his character as “humble and level-headed” which he believes Bayelsa State needs at this point in time.

His sentiments resonate with Dauseighe Bowei who believes it is time Bayelsa adopted the Okilo philosophy of aligning with the government at the centre to bring development to the state. Bowei believes Bayelsans are tired of the PDP government and are looking forward to have a new experience of development.

He said: “By adhering to the admonition of late Senator (Chief) Melford Obiene Okilo, Bayelsa State will automatically be aligned to the central APC government, thereby attracting meaningful development. Bayelsa is in dire need of rapid socio-economic development in diverse ways. A vote for Hon David Lyon and his running mate, Sen (Bishop) Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieyo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a vote for alignment to the central government. This is no longer about party but the interest of Bayelsans.”

Those who have listened to him in private discussions where he laments the underdevelopment status of Bayelsa and the poor condition the people are subjected to which prompted him to establish the David Lyon Foundation says coming from an oil producing community, he is desirous to see Bayelsans have improved condition of living. “I am amazed at David Lyon’s transformation from innocence to a resolute oil mogul, entrepreneur and great employer of labour and philanthropist who fight for a cause he believes in. He would not disappoint Bayelsans” says King N.S Orianzi. The monarch’s view is not different from Tonyekiri Biyewari, Lyon’s business partner.