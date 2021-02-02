Ben Dunno, Warri

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has described the death of the Majority Leader, Delta state House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere, representing Isoko North constituency, as both shocking and devastating to him.

Similarly, he conveyed his condolences to the Governor of Delta state, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, on the demise of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed away at the age of 88years.

Commenting on the death or the law maker, Hon. Onowakpo, the former Chairman of Delta state Board of Internal Revenue, said he was yet to recover from the psychological trauma of Hon. Ewhefere passage because they have come a long way together as close friends and political associates.

According to him, “Myself and the late Hon. Ewhofere, had been friends for such a very long time and we have been through alot as political associates, especially when it comes to grassroots politicking in Isokoland where be both came from and learnt the rope about the political structures of our area”.

“Hon. Owhofere, was an astute politician, a grassroot man to the core and a team player anyday, anytime. What Distinguished him mostly is his passion for the growth and development of Isoko nation and this he was committed to all through his stay in the state Assembly”.