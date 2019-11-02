Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of State Chairmen has distanced itself from the report calling for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The forum, in a statement signed by its chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, and Secretary, Ben Nwoye, described the report as a targeted attack on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and an attempt to mislead Nigerians, using the name of the forum wrongly.

The forum in the statement maintained that it is fully in support of all the steps taken by the President Buhari-led administration to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), including the composition and inauguration of the three-man Interim Management Committee, led by Joi Nunieh.

The forum further passed a vote of confidence on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, stressing that the statement calling for his sack was a figment of the imagination of the unknown authors of the said statement, as it never emanated from the forum.

“The attention of the APC State Chairmen’s Forum has been drawn to a trending report, calling for the removal of the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio.

“The Forum wishes to state, categorically that the said report did not emanate from us. It is a concoction of the originators of the fake, malicious and misleading fabrication, intended to embarrass Mr. President.

“The public is therefore enjoined to discountenance the said publication as due process is being followed to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly plot of using the name of the APC State Chairmen’s Forum in such a fallacious publication.

“The Forum further restates its unflinching support for the commitment and success of President Buhari administration,” the statement read.