Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The state Congress Appeal Panel for the recently concluded state Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba on Wednesday promised to give all aggrieved members a well listening and considerate ear.

Chairman of the panel Ambassador Ahmed Malammadori made the promise while addressing party members on arrival in Jalingo the Taraba state capital for the week long assignment.

The Chairman who was represented by the secretary of the panel Mr. Olufemi Omosuwa Mayo commended the party for coming out to welcome them and urge all members with any grievances to come forward and make their petitions with the assurance that they will be treated with utmost objectivity and fairness.

“Gentlemen and ladies of our great party, you are all aware that the election which was billed for the 16thbof October was ajdoned till 24th when it held. We thank God for the success of the process. However, we need to ask questions on how it went to be sure that persons, if there are any, who are not comfortable with the exercise are heard and the issues addressed. I am glad that we have arrived to see a peaceful atmosphere. I hope this peace subsist