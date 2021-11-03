Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo
The state Congress Appeal Panel for the recently concluded state Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba on Wednesday promised to give all aggrieved members a well listening and considerate ear.
Chairman of the panel Ambassador Ahmed Malammadori made the promise while addressing party members on arrival in Jalingo the Taraba state capital for the week long assignment.
The Chairman who was represented by the secretary of the panel Mr. Olufemi Omosuwa Mayo commended the party for coming out to welcome them and urge all members with any grievances to come forward and make their petitions with the assurance that they will be treated with utmost objectivity and fairness.
“Gentlemen and ladies of our great party, you are all aware that the election which was billed for the 16thbof October was ajdoned till 24th when it held. We thank God for the success of the process. However, we need to ask questions on how it went to be sure that persons, if there are any, who are not comfortable with the exercise are heard and the issues addressed. I am glad that we have arrived to see a peaceful atmosphere. I hope this peace subsist
“Our responsibility here is to ensure that people who may have grievances with the conduct of the last state Congress are given a listening ear. I urge you on moral grounds to eschew bitterness and embrace unity of purpose. You can not share anything in zero. I therefore urge you to work together so that tomorrow, we would all smile.
“In all things, always bear in mind that we have a duty to take over government in Taraba come 2023. That will give us the opportunity to serve the people and give them a feel of what democracy is. It will also open up more opportunities for all of us as party members. For us, we would receive complaints if there is any as far as the conduct of this Congress is concerned and address them appropriately”.
Earlier, chairman of the APC in Taraba Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi who was represented by his deputy Mr James Amadu welcome the members of the panel and wished them a happy stay in the state. He further assured that the party members will be available to give any assistance that the panel may need in the course of carrying out their assignment
