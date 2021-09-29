From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead the October 16 state congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the state chapter of the party has settled for consensus candidates for the various positions.

According to investigations, stakeholders in the eight local governments and wards have been given free hand to choose who represent them on the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party.

Sources said the state leader of the party and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva decided to ensure a peaceful and hitch free exercise with his decision to share four membership slots each to the eight local government councils in the state.

It was also gathered that the decision on who to make up the four slots allocated to local government Council area was left with the party stakeholders from the areas.

A senior member of the party disclosed that most of the State Executive Councils have been shared and their forms procured without opposition from their areas.

He said “Yes, the peace we are expressing is achieved by the usual disposition of our leaders led by Chief Timipre Sylva to allow the party stakeholders to nominate their choice to represent them on the State Executive of the Party.

“Despite the unfounded claims, Chief Sylva has never run a one-man party show. The selection process was open to party stakeholders. And we are happy,” he said

Barring any last minute changes the proposed State Executives of the APC may be led by Chief Dennis Otiotio as Chairman and the deputy chairman will be Mr Francis Kolokolo. Both would replace Chief Jothan Amos and Chief Ogoibiri Orubebe respectively.

Also proposed for the position of State Secretary is a former member of the State House of Assembly, Mr Ebipade Fekoweimo Basil who would replace Mr Alabo Martins who is to become Senatorial Vice- Chairman for Bayelsa East.

Already the posters of Otiotio and Fekoweimo are in strategic places in Yenagoa and other local government headquarters.

Mr Doifie Ola Buokoribo is expected to retain his position as the Publicity Secretary of the party while Chief Preye Agama, who is a former deputy president of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), is expected to emerge as the State Youth Leader of the party.

On a parallel faction of the party led by Ebierien Fala Itubor also obtaining forms to contest the party source dismissed such claims insisting that there is no faction in the APC in the state.

“We are not aware of faction within APC. The APC is one family loyal to Chief Timipre Sylva and what we are doing is a party affair. We don’t know if the forms being procured are authentic but all we want to say is that they should stop dragging the party name in the mud,” he said.

