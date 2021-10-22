From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) loyal to Former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has called on the Appeal Committee of the Party to cancel the outcome of the state congress of the Party held last Saturday which produced Chief Dennis Otiotio-Odoni as Chairman and Ebipadei Fekoweimo as Secretary.

This is even as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and leader of the APC in Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva has accepted the outcome of the state congress and congratulated the newly elected State APC executive members, describing the result as a reflection of the oneness and orderliness of the APC in the state.

Mr Sunday Frank-Oputu, who is a member of the Lokpobiri faction of the party in Bayelsa, in a petition dated 18th October,2021,called on the party leadership to cancel the State Congress purportedly conducted on the 16th October and conduct a more credible, free and fair congress.

Frank-Oputu, in his petition to the Caretaker/Extra Ordinary Convention planning Committee and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, urged the party to cancel the state congress held by the Chief Timipre Sylva faction, describing the congress as devoid of foundation due to the subsisting court order by the State High Court restraining the party.

Frank-Oputu, who is also an aspirant for the position of State Chairman, said the faction loyal to Sylva displayed open disrespect to court order issued against the conduct of the ward and local government congresses.

”Since the ward and local government area congresses in Bayelsa were purportedly conducted on void footing, there is therefore no delegate anywhere in APC Bayelsa State to anticipate the conduct of the failed state congress of 16th October,2021 which ought not to have taken place at all and therefore a nullity as same infracts the subsisting injunctive order of the court,” he stated.

But Sylva in a statement on the conduct of the state congress, described the outcome as a reflection of the oneness and orderliness of the APC in the state praising chieftains of the party who teamed up for what has now become a democratic master class.

Sylva, while thanking the Amos Jothan led executive whose tenure just elapsed, charged the new executive committee to continue on the strong momentum APC Bayelsa state has enjoyed for years. ”We must continue this chain of election victories and we must continue to assert ourselves as the dominant party that we are, but most importantly it is our sacred duty to serve Bayelsans and Nigerians well,” he said

The Minister also commended the runners-up of the elections and thanked them for their sportsmanship and love for party while also thanking party men and women who voted and aided the process.

