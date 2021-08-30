From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have resolved to establish a sustainable health care financing system comprising health insurance and emergency trust fund.

Commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of State Primary Health Care Development Agencies/Boards from all APC controlled states made the declaration in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting at the weekend.

The communique jointly signed by the Commissioner for Health, Kwara State, Dr. Raji Razaq and Director-General, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, also resolved to align with the Federal Government declaration of 15 per cent annual allocation and release to health care services. They also pledged to domesticate Primary Health Care (PHC) under one roof in line with Federal Government policy initiative under the National Primary Health Care Development Authority, give priority consideration to Maternal and Child Nutrition in Primary Health Care Delivery Services, strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast tract implementation of PGF Policy initiatives on Maternal and Child Health Services Delivery and initiate the revitalisation of Primary Health Care Services, beyond erecting structures, but also guaranteeing sustainable funding of facility operations to be prioritised.

They said public health care services should be data driven with the appropriate ICT even as they promised to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of primary health care delivery among APC controlled states to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

“The objectives of the meeting were to identify challenges of primary health care delivery, proffer sustainable solutions aimed at tackling the identified challenges confronting primary healthcare delivery, facilitate the adoption of uniform implementation of policy initiatives on primary healthcare delivery across all APC states,” it said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.