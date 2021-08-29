From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled States have resolved to establish a sustainable health care financing system comprising health insurance and health emergency trust fund.

Commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of State Primary Health Care Development Agencies/Boards from all the APC controlled States made the declaration in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting during the weekend.

The communique jointly signed by the Commissioner for Health Kwara State, Dr. Raji Razaq and the Director-General APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, also resolved to align with the federal government declaration of 15 per cent annual allocation and release to health care services.

Part of their resolutions read: “Following all the presentations and recognising the commitment of APC as provided in the party manifestos, the meeting resolved as follows:

“The need for APC States to align with federal government declaration of 15 per cent annual allocation and release to health care services;

APC States to undertake establishment of sustainable health care financing system such as health insurance and health emergency trust fund.

“APC States to domesticate Primary Health Care under one roof in line with federal government policy initiative under the National Primary Health Care Development Authority; priority consideration to be given to Maternal and Child Nutrition in Primary Health Care Delivery Services.

“APC States to strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast tract implementation of PGF Policy initiatives on Maternal and Child Health Services Delivery.

“Initiatives to revitalise Primary Health Care Services, beyond erecting structures but also guaranteeing sustainable funding of facility operations to be prioritised;

“Public health care services should be data driven with the appropriate ICT; Undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of primary health care delivery among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses; and COVID 19 response efforts, including immunisation should be sustained in APC States,” the communique read.

“The objectives of the meeting were to identify challenges of primary health care delivery. Proffer sustainable solutions aimed at tackling the identified challenges confronting primary healthcare delivery.

“Facilitate the adoption of uniform implementation of policy initiatives on primary healthcare delivery across all APC states

Promoting synergy, peer review and experience sharing among APC states on primary healthcare delivery.

“The issues identified requiring responses from government border on Health Care Financing, Health Infrastructural Development, Human resources for Health care delivery, Quality control, Intersectoral collaboration and Service Delivery,” it read.

