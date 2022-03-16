Aspirant for the position of APC national chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has said despite diverse interests, the ruling party is still united and intact.

This is as he reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of the party, is on top of the situation in APC and has everything under control.

Speaking on Television Continental (TVC) News Tonight, the Niger East Senator also discussed about APC’s preparations for the convention and his plans for the party if elected national chairman of the party.

The ruling party has been enmeshed in series of interest clash ahead of its forthcoming March 26 national convention.

Answering questions on if the selection of candidates for the chairmanship position would go down to consensus or votes by delegates, Musa affirmed that both are within the party’s constitution and that he would support which ever of the two the party leadership decides on.

Senator Musa further stated that if he emerges as National Chairman of the party, he would strengthen the party structure in line with the ideology of its founding fathers and make the party a worthy institution as the largest party in Africa.