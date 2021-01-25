From Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, have said President Muhammadu Buhari’s track-record of good performance will make the All Progressives Congress (APC) victorious in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

They spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Awka, organised at the weekend, to strategise for the forthcoming election and receive some politicians, who recently joined the party.

Uzodimma said: “We will win Anambra State in the November election. At the appropriate time, the forces will be mobilised to do the battle. We are working on reconciliation of aggrieved members and in the end, victory shall be ours.”

On his part, Onu said: “The venue of this meeting is very symbolic. It is just steps away from the Anambra government house, and we know why it is so. This will constantly remind us of the journey to the government house in the state.

“I want to remind our party’s aspirants that all of them are qualified to be governor of Anambra State, and I want to also remind them, at the same time, that only one person will be the governor at a time. It is better for them to work for the party to win the election than insisting on being the one to win. Of course, there is no way APC can lose the Anambra government house with the resources, material and human, that we have in this party. We must all bear that in our minds.”

Leader of the party in the state and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, urged members to go into the field and bring new members as the party begins preparation for the registration of new members.

“You must all move out and get new converts. Our membership registration will start soon, and I want you all to bring new members for the registration. Election is about people, so, the more people we bring, the higher our chances of making it to the government house,” he said.

Chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, regretted that most members, who made sacrifices had not been rewarded.

“This trend is inimical to the progress of the party, and has not served as a source of encouragement to our members,” he said.

Ejidike, however, expressed optimism that President Buhari’s strides in the provision of social amenities and democracy dividends to Nigerians, especially those in the South East and Anambra State in particular, would be a plus for the party in their quest to grab power from All Progressive Grand Alliance.