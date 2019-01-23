NAN

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have thronged the Giginya Stadium, Sokoto, to attend the campaign rally to be addressed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Candidate of the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President and his entourage had first paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III before moving to the stadium for the rally.

NAN reports that the venue of the rally has been well secured by personnel of various security agencies, as the the stadium is already filled to capacity, even before the event commenced.

Already present at the venue are: APC National Leader Bola Tinubu, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau, and all APC Leaders in Sokoto State.

The president is expected to leave for Kebbi for another campaign rally, after the Sokoto event.