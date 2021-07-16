All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended 11 members loyal to Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for taking the party to court.

The party’s decision is sequel to a letter by the Kwara APC chairman notifying the national leadership of its disciplinary action against the 11 members.

The suspended members, including Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole, had asked a High Court to remove Abdullahi Samari Abubakar as APC caretaker committee chairman in Kwara, due to the rift between AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor, and the minister.

Both men are seeking to control the party structure in Kwara.

John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the party, in a letter addressed to Abubakar, said the suspension bars the affected persons from the APC’s membership revalidation exercise.

