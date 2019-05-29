Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former lawmaker, Bimbo Daramola, for allegedly supporting People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the last presidential election.

The party gave the suspension order in a letter signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Ire Ward II, Dipo Bejide and Adeola Sefunmi respectively dated May 28, and addressed to Daramola.

It summoned the APC chieftain to defend himself against allegation levelled by some party members.

The summon by APC executives in Ire Ward II was contained in a letter dated May 16 and signed by the chairman and secretary.

The party said it took the action over failure of the party chieftain to submit and appear before the ward executive to clear the allegations.

The party alleged that the former lawmaker openly mobilised support for Abubakar in the last presidential and National Assembly elections.