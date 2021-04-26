From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The All Progressives Congress (APC) of Kachi ward in Dutse has suspended Alhaji Musa Sule, a member in the state House of Assembly from the party for six months.

Making the declaration, the Chairman of the APC Kachi ward, Alhaji Musa Ali, in a statement he cosigned with his secretary, Adamu Garba Mazari, and issued to the press, stated that the party member has been suspended with immediate effect.

According to the statement, Sule was suspended due to reasons of disobedience to party officials, and sidelining party executives and other members in the activities of the party.

It also accused the suspended member of brigandage by directing his supporters to challenge the leadership of the party through the flagrant abuse of social media.

The suspension is coming on the heels of reconciliation move by the state APC to appease all disgruntled members ahead of the 2023 elections.

On his part, the embattled state assembly member Alhaji Musa Sule told our reporter that the party’s decision was borne out of frustration from being exposed of their corrupt leadership.

Alhaji Musa Sule alleged: ‘Within this Ramadan period senator representing South West Alhaji Sabo Nakudu gave them a huge amount of money to be shared amongst party members which they siphoned.’

‘The state governor also gave them money which never shared to party members which was why I refused to also give them mine for the fact that they may defraud other members.

‘They’re angry with me for this decision and I will not recant on my position.’