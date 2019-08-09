There appears to be no respite in sight for the embattled Kogi deputy governor, Simon Achuba, as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced his suspendsion.

The new ordeal came barely 24 hours after the state House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against hi.

Achuba has been locked in a protracted battle with Governor Yahaya Bello.

The embattled deputy governor had alleged that he is being owed over N800 million salaries in salaries and allowances as a result of directives from the governor.

He also said Bello was after his life. The governor had denied all the allegations.

Abdullahi Bello, chairman of the APC in the state, said Achuba was suspended over alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election.

He described some of the actions of the deputy governor as embarrassing to the “APC family in Kogi state”.

He said a committee set up to probe the actions of Achuba indicted the deputy governor and also recommended his suspension.

“As we are all aware, the All Progressives Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi state was an action that constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amount, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party.”

Bello added that the decision of the state working committee will be communicated to the national working committee of the ruling party.