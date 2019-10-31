Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended a lawmaker-elect, Mr Vincent Uwadiae, from the party for his continued absence from sittings at the Edo State House of Assembly.

‎Uwadiae was elected to represent Ovia North East Constituency II in the Edo State House of Assembly and he is among the 14 lawmakers-elect that are yet to be inaugurated.

‎The suspension of Uwadiae was contained in a letter addressed to the state Chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, and signed by the party Chairman in Ovia North East, Chief Etinosa Ighodaro and other party executives.

‎The party had in the letter accused Uwadiae of making the people lose adequate representation during plenary session at the state Assembly.

‎”We reject the continued absence of Mr Vincent Uwadiae from the Edo State House of Assembly.

‎”The refusal of Mr Vincent Uwadiae to attend the meeting of October 15 to appeal to him and direct him to resume sitting is an expression of intolerance that is contrary to the values that define Ovia people.

‎”We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of recall of Mr Uwadiae as an elected member representing Ovia North East East.”

The lawmaker-elect was last week arraigned in absentia on a six-count charge bordering on forgery and impersonation.

‎The presiding judge, Justice Oviagele, adjourned the case to November 1 and requested the Inspector General of Police to produce Hon. Uwadiae in court.