Tony Osauzo, Benin

An aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr Kaycee Osamwonyi, has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC), for allegedly engaging in acts of thuggery, hooliganism and causing factions within the party.

Kaycee was suspended by APC leaders in Ward Six of Uhunmwode local government of Edo State.

The motion for Osamwonyi’s suspension was moved by Hon. Harrison Orobor and adopted by party members present at the meeting.

Other reasons given for Osamwonyi’s suspension were that he allegedly engaged in activities that brought the APC to ridicule and opprobrium in Ward 06 and promoted subversion and breaches of the Constitution of the party.

Following his suspension, ‎a disciplinary committee was set up to look into the allegations against him. The committee has two weeks to submit its report.

Members of the disciplinary committee were named as Hon. Clifford Igbineweka, Saturday Enaruerue, Stanley Onaghise, Lucky Onobun and Iziegbe Airhienbuwa.

When contacted to react to his suspension, Osamwonyi promised to respond but failed to do so at press time.