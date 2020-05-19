Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, inaugurated Waziri Bulama as acting National Secretary.

The swearing-in took place at the APC’s national headquarters and was conducted by the party’s chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, with the governors of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum and Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa, in attendance.

There was, however, a mid drama during the inauguration as the North-East Vice Chairman of the party, Mustapha Salihu, whow as in attendance protested the swearing in of Bulama, accusing Oshiomhole of betraying their agreement.

Speaking before the inauguration, Oshiomhole said “the party had meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, governor of Yobe and also consulted other stakeholders of the party where they came to a conclusion that Bulama should be admitted into the National Working Committee (NWC) as acting National Secretary pending the ratification by the National Convention.”

Gombe Governor, Mohammed Inuwa, said Bulama would add value to the leadership of APC.

Bulama said he had no agenda of his own, promising to work as a team with other party executives to move the party forward.

While lauding the contributions of the founding fathers of the APC and the feet the current NWC has achieved, Bulama promised to do everything possible to unite party faithful.

The candidacy of Bulama as the chief scribe of the party had been a subject of controversy resulting in a crisis that almost consumed the party.

A section of the party’s national leadership, led by the National Vice Chairman North-East, Mustapha Salihu, had consistency opposed him.