Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja swore-in Arch Waziri Bulama as the Acting National Secretary of the ruling party.

The candidacy of Bulama as the chief scribe of the party had been a subject of controversy which resulted in a crisis that almost consumed the party before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A section of the party’s national leadership led by the National Vice Chairman, North-East, Mr Mustapha Salihu, had consistency opposed the emergence of Bulama as the party’s chief scribe.

The swearing-in, which took place at the party’s national headquarters, was conducted by National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, with the governors of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum and Gombe state, Mohammed Inuwa, in attendance.

There was, however, a mild drama during the inauguration as the North-East Vice Chairman, Mr Salihu, protested, accusing the National Chairman of betraying their agreement, which resulted in directing reporters to excuse them.

Speaking before the inauguration, Mr Oshiomhole had revealed that ‘the party had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, governor of Yobe and also consulted other stakeholders of the party where they came to a conclusion that Bulama should be admitted into the National Working Committee (NWC) as the acting National Secretary of the party pending the ratification by the National Convention.’

Fielding questions from reporters shortly after the inauguration, Gombe State Governor Mohammed Inuwa said that he has known Bulama in the last 40 years, adding that his coming onboard will add value to the leadership of APC.

According to Governor Inuwa, ‘I am very happy that it ended this way. It took some time for us to have this replacement but what is more important is that at the end of the day we are able to come to a resolution and the new National Secretary has been sworn in today.

‘We hope he will work with other leaders and consolidate on the gains of the party. I know Architect Buluma in the last 40 years. I know that he is the person of impeccable character, a person that you can vouch for and is very hardworking. He knows what to do. In fact, he has already started doing that trying to work and carry everybody around so that APC should deliver on its mandate and that is what he going to do.’

Responding, the newly appointed national secretary said he has no agenda of his own, promising to work as a team with other party executives to move the party forward.

While lauding the contributions of the founding fathers of the APC and the feet the current NWC has achieved, Mr Bulama further promised to do everything possible to bring the needed unity in the APC.