Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates have been declared winners of the Saturday’s chairmanship election in all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The party also cleared 194 councilorship seats out of the 198 wards in the state.

Results in the four remaining wards were however declared inconclusive.

Seven political parties had participated in the election held on Saturday.

Announcing the election results on Sunday evening, the Chairman, Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) Prof. Yomi Dinakin said there was no contest in five local government areas.

Dinakin, who declared APC candidates winners of the elections in the five local government areas, said the declaration was in line with the electoral act.