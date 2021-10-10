From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship and councilorship candidates winner of the October 9 Local Government Election in the State.

The Chairman of the Commission in the state, Mr Fabian Ntung, who declared the results n Sunday at the Commission’s Jos headquarters, said the polls were free, fair devoid of violence.

He said the APC won chairmanship in the 17 Local Government Areas and the entire 325 councillorship seats.

Ntung said the commission is satisfied with the manner in which the elections were conducted.

He appreciated the stakeholders who participated and ensured free, fair and peaceful conduct of the LGA polls in the state.

The Commission’s chairman declared Alamba Danladi Jock as Chairman Barkin-Ladi, Igmala Andy Stephen, Bassa; Guluwa Joseph, Bokkos; Ezekiel Yakubu Izang, Jos East; Usman Shehu Bala, Jos North; Davou Gideon Dung, Jos South; Yusuf Dayyabu Garga, Kanam and Gotip Henry Jan Kanke.

Others are Rimven Bitrus Zulfa, Langtang North; Bulus Vincent Venman, Langtang South; Dapuy Minister Daniel, Mangu; Bako Augustine, Mikang; Kak’mena Audu Goteng, Pankshin; Da’aErnest Abner, Qua’apan; Gwallson Mafeng, Riyom; Na’antuam Alexander, Shendam and Buba Ado Abubakar, Wase.

Secretary of the Plateau State APC Bashir Sati said the process of the election was very hectic but expressed gratitude that the poll ended well.

‘The process of the election was not really smooth right from the commencement of the process and was so challenging.

‘But we thank God that there was no problem anywhere, there was no loss of life.’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) described the polls as an appointment and not an election.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon John Akans, said PLASIEC has just announced an appointment of people into the Local Government Areas as there was no election anywhere in Plateau.

