Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, yesterday tackled, Governor Seyi Makinde on the approval given by the state executive council on Tuesday for private bond meant for execution of priority projects in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, had said the state executive council approved the issuance of a N100billion private bond to facilitate the execution of priority projects such as Ibadan Circular Road, 50-kilometre Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road, Ibadan Airport upgrade, Ibadan Dry Port, one hospital in each of the three senatorial districts, as well as development of rail corridor expected to serve as economic hubs of the state, in order to further drive economic development in the state.

But APC, in as statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said the news of the private bond came to the party as a surprise.

”The reason behind our surprise was because, here was a Governor who promised to take Oyo State Finances away from relying on Federal Government monthly allocation within 6-12 months of assumption of office.

“This is the governor who bragged in his inauguration address of exporting maize to Botswana to attract foreign exchange to boost Oyo State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and infact a lot of campaign lies to get peoples votes. This is the governor that was shouting on the Roof Top of meeting debt from his predecessor, in the early hours of assumption of governance, thinking that his own government would not add to the debt profile of Oyo State at all. Forget the semantics. Oyo State is borrowing N100 billion again!!! Honestly, in the business of governance, there’s nothing bad in borrowing in as much there are commensurate projects that will fund the debts. “