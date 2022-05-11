From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop daydreaming and face reality by paying greater attention to the socio-economic issues affecting the Edo people for which he was elected, instead of wasting time and resources, politicking like someone seeking elective office.

In a statement issued by its Assistant State Publicity Secretary Victor Osehobo, the party said it is forced for the umpteenth time to call the governor to order because his hypocritical political escapades which have failed on all fronts, aptly demonstrate cluelessness and insensitivity to the plight of Edo people on his part.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“If Governor Obaseki has forgotten his vows, pledges and oath of office to fulfil the many ludicrous promises he made in his MEGA manifesto, we are reminding him that the day of reckoning for him to account for his wasted mandate is fast approaching”, the statement added.

The APC alleged that it was strange that Governor Obaseki is more concerned with doctoring a delegates list of a party of which he is only an online member, adding that now that the PDP NEC has cut him to size, he should be wiser.

Besides, the statement said it was alarming that this is even after courts have pronounced that those who escorted the governor to the PDP are not members of the party, yet the governor has gone ahead to be parading himself as a leader of the party by giving false hopes to those who unfortunately still put their trust in him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“From all indications, our Governor has completely abandoned governance. The only thing going on in his mind is how to actualize his dream of entrenching himself and personalize the PDP in Edo, by crushing anyone perceived as capable of hindering him.

“That is the reason why the governor no longer resides in the Edo State capital but now sleeps and wakes up in the homes of PDP officials and leaders, in Abuja, especially now that he has fallen out with his godfather, Governor Wike of Rivers State”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The governor must realise that Edo people are tired of his audio governance style without any tangible project on the ground. With the rainy season just kicking off, floods and erosion have already started devastating the state capital, as many have become displaced and homeless.

“Governor Obaseki should immediately retrace his steps and stop daydreaming about any political future in Edo State after his second term because his zero performance as a governor for eight years is a bad recommendation for his resume”, the APC stated.