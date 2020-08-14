The Edo APC gubernatorial campaign trail passed through Etsako East Local Government Area of the state yesterday, with the party candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and party leaders spreading the message of the Simple Agenda to the Palace of the Traditional ruler and inhabitants of Agenebode, its headquarters.

At the palace of the Okumagbe of Weppa Wano, HRH George Egabor Omoze I could not hide his happiness as Pastor Ize-Iyamu paid him homage and gave him copies of his Manifesto, the Simple Agenda. The traditional ruler called him, “My Son in whom I am very very pleased”.

He blessed the APC candidate and declared, “I pray for you that God protects you and God gives you what you want…we pray that God will make what you are aspiring for to come true – that is our prayer”.

The Okumagbe had gone down memory lane to recall how much his community and the Etsako East local government benefitted from the Edo State Government while Pastor Ize-Iyamu served first as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State Government.

“All the things we have here today, I got them while he (Ize-Iyamu) was in government: the High Court, College of Agriculture, a transformer in front of my house (palace) my appointment as Chairman/Governing Council of Usman Dan Fodio University (Sokoto), College of Education-Ekiadolor and Usen; that was when he was in government”, the traditional ruler said.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu while presenting his Simple Agenda to the monarch added that Agenebode occupied a strategic position which potentials has not been fully exploited to move Edo forward.

He explained the meaning of the Simple Agenda as “Security and Socal welfare, Infrastructure Development and urban renewal, Manpower Development, Public Private Partnership, Leadership by Example and Employment and Empowerment.” He said he had designed it with plans for the rapid development of all parts of Edo State including Etsako East.