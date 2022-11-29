By Lukman Olabiyi

Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima on Tuesday declared if elected into power in the 2023 general election, their administration would have no business in reducing poverty but to eliminate it completely in the country.

Shettima stated this while speaking on behalf of the Presidential Candidate of the party , Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the unveiling of Tinubu/Shettima Crowdfunding Application in Lagos.

He said with the app, no member of the society will be left out in contributing financially to their campaign with whatever they can afford.

The party is targeting a N5 billion donation for its campaign.

In eulogising Tinubu’s leadership quality, Shettima said leadership has to do with track record, antecedent and achievements and not issue of quoting dubious statistics or cyber bullying.

He expressed confidence that with the performance of Tinubu as ex – Lagos state governor and him as ex- Borno State governor respectively, they would replicate the giant strides recorded in their states for Nigeria if elected.

“Jagaban pairing with my humble self, places us as the best bet. Undoubtedly, Jagaban is the architect of modern Lagos. Leadership goes beyond insults and cyber bullying. Leadership requires reaching out, leadership is harnessing our diversity,” Shettima stated.

He added, “We have no business of being poor. I find it amusing when people say we should reduce poverty, we have to eradicate poverty.”

Speaking in the same vein, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “We can use technology as an ambience for us to support our presidential candidate. This is another first. There is no better idea than to use technology. It is a unique item for us to engage the people.

“It is an opportunity for all of our supporters. People have been asking how they can collaborate. I want to appeal this should be our own platform. Let’s take it to all stakeholders.

“Others will want to copy, it is okay. We are innovative. As they copy, we bring another innovation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his comments, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat explained that APC presidential candidate Tinubu would transform MSMEs for the development of the economy, saying “it is only in Nigeria that people buy houses as if they buy yams. If you have property without documentation, that property is useless.”

He added that Tinubu/Shettima would re-energize mortgage system in making housing available to the people