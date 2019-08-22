The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians by consolidating on the progress made in various sectors.

The ruling party, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, yesterday, charged the ministers to hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that the administration has achieved in various sectors.

“We join the President in calling on the newly inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork and create harmony in the governance system.

“This is the only way we can achieve synergy in our policy implementation and overall implementation of our ‘Next Level’ manifesto for the country.

Issa-Onilu said it was important that the ministers understand they are ministers of the APC administration, hence they should reflect the best and progressive ideals of the party in their conduct and actions.

Issa-Onilu said the cabinet members had the onerous task of assisting the President in fulfilling his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of life and property and fighting corruption.

He said there were challenges to build on the foundation that had been laid in the last four years.