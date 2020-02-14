Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has threatened to explore legal options that would ompel the state governor Darius Ishaku to return to the state if the House of Assembly fails to comply with the necessary constitutional provisions.

Chairman of the party, Mr Ibrahim El-Sudi and the governorship candidate of the party in the last election, Prof . Muhammad Yahaya, yesterday, said that the governor Darius Ishaku had been out of the state for over fifty four days without transmitting power to his deputy, Haruna Manu.

According to El-Sudi, “Section 190 subsection 1 requires the governor to transmit a letter to the state House of Assembly, informing them if he is going to stay out of the state for a long time. Subsection 2 states that in the event that the governor fails to do that, it beholds on the house of assembly by a simple resolution, to make the deputy to assume power in acting capacity until such a time when the governor would return and transmit a letter to the house that he was back and ready to resume his work as the governor.

“Unfortunately, the governor failed to do the needful and has been out of the state for over fifty four days now. The House has also failed to invoke the necessary constitutional provisions. We therefore call on the house to urgently do this in the interest of the state.

If the house fails to do this, we may have no choice but to explore legal options to compel the governor to come back to the state. He was elected as the Taraba state governor and it beholds on him to serve the people from the state, not from a remote area.