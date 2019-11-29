The All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from a suit seeking amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari get another term in office.

Charles Enya, a member of the party in Ebonyi, had filed the suit before a federal high court in Abakiliki, the state capital.

Enya, who served as organising secretary to Buhari during the 2019 general election, described the two-term tenure limit for presidents and governors as “discriminatory.”

But in a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the ruling party, said as a “progressive party”, APC does not have space for “anti-democratic forces and charlatans”.

The party also said efforts were being made to verify the membership status of Enya, adding that if he is a member of the party, steps would be taken to expel him.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC)read in the media about a purported legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the Party, Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office,” the statement read.

“The Party had initially chosen to ignore him. However, it has become important to send a clear message to him and such other agents provocateurs.

“At the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn’t mince words and he is not the type that talks tongue-in-cheek. He pointedly said he would abide by the constitution and uphold the oath of office he took, swearing by the holy book he believes in. This he said was besides his advanced age which made such an idea beyond his contemplation.

“The NEC meeting highlights released to the media by the party equally quoted the President admonishing APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023 when the President’s constitutionally permitted terms end.

“The president said history would not be fair to members if the APC collapses after his second term. What better proof is required of the President’s resolve to abide by the constitution on term limit?”