Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has threatened to expel former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and other chieftains of the party for anti-party activities.

The threat comes weeks ahead of the Bayelsa West senatorial bye- elections.

Publicity secretary of the party, Doifie Buokoribo, in a statement alleged that Lokpobiri was working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He distanced the party from a meeting convened by the PDP in which Lokpobiri sent a representative.

He alleged that Lokpobiri, and other suspended members were working with the PDP to frustrate the chances of the APC in the Bayelsa West senatorial election.

“It has come to our notice that Lokpobiri and other suspended members of the party spoke at a political meeting convened by the PDP and threw their weight behind a non-existing zoning arrangement which precludes political parties from fielding candidates for the election from Ekeremor Local Government Area.

“As a party we want to dissociate ourselves from any resolution reached at the meeting, which is principally a PDP meeting. While Lokpobiri and others have a right to their personal opinions, they do not speak for the party, and their views does not represent the position of the party on the Bayelsa West Senatorial Election.

“It is not surprisingly that Lokpobiri and others would be in bed with the PDP on another ungodly agenda to subvert the chances of the APC in the senatorial election. This has been his stock-in trade since he lost the governorship ticket of the party. Lokpobiri and others have a chance to retrace their steps or we would be left with no option than to expel them from the APC so that they go and join their co-conspirators in PDP. APC therefore urges the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District to disregard any resolution on zoning for the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial election. APC as party is not aware and not a part of any zoning arrangement that prevents a candidate from Ekeremor from being field for the election,” the statement said.