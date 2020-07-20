Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has threatened to expel the former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and other chieftains of the party over anti-party activities ahead the Bayelsa West Senatorial bye- elections.

A statement by the publicity secretary of the party Doifie Buokoribo also distanced the party from a meeting convened by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Lokpobiri sent a representative.

According to the party it is evidence that by backing the motive behind the PDP meeting Lokpobiri, and other suspended members of the party are in cahoots with the (PDP) to frustrate the chances of the APC in the Bayelsa West Senatorial election.

The party noted that it is unfortunate that Lokpobiri who acted the script of the PDP to distract the party over the governorship election and was suspended is yet to desist from the path of perdition.

Buokoribo urged the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District to disregard any statement made by Lokpobiri and other suspended chieftains at a purported Bayelsa West All Political Parties Summit stressing that they do not have the authority to speak on behalf of APC

He said APC as party is ready for the election and would soon unveil its candidate who is going to win the election

The statement read in part “It has come to our notice that Lokpobiri and other suspended members of the party spoke at a political meeting convened by the PDP and threw their weight behind a non-existing zoning arrangement which precludes political parties from fielding candidates for the election from Ekeremor Local Government Area.

“As a party we want to dissociate ourselves from the any resolution reached at the meeting which is principally a PDP meeting. While Lokpobiri and others have a right to their personal opinions, they do not speak for the party and their views does not represent the position of the party on the Bayelsa West Senatorial Election.

“It is not surprisingly that Lokpobiri and others would be in bed with the PDP on another ungodly agenda to subvert the chances of the APC in the senatorial election. This has been his stock-in trade since he lost the governorship ticket of the party. Lokpobiri and others have a chance to retrace their steps or we would be left with no option than to expel them from the APC so that they go and join their co-conspirators in PDP.

APC therefore urge the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District to disregard any resolution on zoning for the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial election. APC as party is not aware and not part of any zoning arrangement that prevents a candidate from Ekeremor from being field for the election.