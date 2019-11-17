The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, colluded with the security agents to manipulate the election.

Senator Diri stated this shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit, Ward 6, Unit 4 in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. He voted at about 10.40am.

“It is going on peacefully in my unit and Kolga. Voting orderly here. It’s going on well here. However, I have reports of pockets of electoral fraud committed by APC, coming on with thugs to hijack materials, thereby denying PDP members from voting. I raised the red flag about Nembe Bassambiri. What I have is that no PDP agent was allowed to go into Nembe Bassambiri. At Eniware in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, reports showed that the APC thugs went there. The same with Opolo and other places. But we are monitoring the process,” Diri stated.

The PDP candidate also called on INEC to justify the huge investments on the election by ensuring free, fair and credible poll. Diri called for cancellation of cooked up reports from where electoral materials were hijacked.

“Let me call on the umpire first, the INEC, to be alive to their responsibility on the disturbing reports on the incidences we are hearing. Where they need to invoke their power, they should do so either not accepting cooked up results where materials have been hijacked,” Diri said.