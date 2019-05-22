Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may appoint a newnational secretary, after inauguration of new governments on May 29, as the incumbent, Mai Mala Buni, will be swron in, next Wednesday, as Yobe State governor.

The APC national secretary position became vacant after Buni was elected governor on March 9.

In his reaction to the vacant position, a National Working Committee member of the party, who declined to be named told Daily Sun that the national leadership is, however, waiting for party members from the North East to begin the replacement process.

The NWC member said: “You know that the secretary was given waiver to contest for the governorship election. The process of his replacement has started, since he emerged winner, but, due to the zoning arrangement, since every NWC member comes from a zone, the replacement must equally come from the same zone.

“When we recently changed the National Publicity Secretary the replacement came from the same North Central. As it is now, it is only North East party members who will decide which state in the zone will produce the next national secretary. What is slowing down the process is the forthcoming inauguration on May 29. Once the activity is over, don’t be surprised the issue of the replacement of the national secretary would be expeditiously done .”