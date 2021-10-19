From Romanus Okoye, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Stanley Uzoaru and Aloysius Attah

The All Progressives Congress (APC), will begin its local government areas campaign rally on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The leaders of the party were also charged to move to various wards to do door-to-door campaign to canvas for votes for its candidate, Sen. Andy Uba in the forthcoming election.

This was disclosed at the stakeholders meeting at Awka to strategize for the campaign and winning of the governorship election in the state.

The Deputy Director of Andy Uba Campaign Organization, Mr. Ifeanyi Ibezim who announced the LG campaign schedules, said the rally will start at Onitsha North and South on Tuesday October 19 while the grand finale and state rally will be at Awka on November 3 to cap it up.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

In his remarks, APC candidate, Andy Uba expressed joy over the turnout of the stakeholders for the meeting and charged them to move to the field to mobilize voters.

“Everybody should go to his or her polling units and wards to campaign for APC. We should work hard and pray to win this election. APC members in the state have suffered over the years and need to be rewarded if we win this election. We shall conduct LG election within six months of my administration if elected. My government will be all encompassing; we shall carry everybody along. All the positions will be distributed equitably from federal, state to local government levels”, Uba assured.

A member, representing Onitsha North and South at the House of Representatives, Lynda Ikeazu in his remarks, stated that governorship election will be conducted and votes would be cast and counted while the winner will be announced against the rumours that the result of the election has been written even before the election.

She called on party leaders to intensify grassroots campaign for Andy Uba because according to her, he is a man to beat in the forthcoming election.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejedike said the party is prepared to win and reclaim the Government House come November 6.

He said the party has united since Sen. Uba emerged as its governorship candidate, saying that APC has gained more members, support and acceptance by the people of the state.

“Since our credible candidate emerged in the primary election in the person of Sen. Andy Uba, the party has witnessed major Tsunami in defection to APC due to the person of our candidate. We expect more defectors in the recent time because we have the most qualified candidate in November 6 governorship election who has been in the presidency and in the senate”, Ejidike stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .