From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter has said the party was working assiduously to ensure that it produces the next governor of the state in 2023.

The caretaker chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who stated this during a press briefing at the state secretariat of the party in Umuahia, lamented the deplorable and retrogressive condition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government had kept the state in the past 16 years.

He vowed that the party would wipe the tears of Abians by ending the PDP impunity in 2023.

According to Nwankpa, APC with the caliber of the political bigwigs within its ranks remains the only credible alternative political party that will give Abians reprieve from their ugly experience in the hands of the PDP led government in the state.

Nwankpa who was represented by the caretaker state secretary of the party, Perfect Okorie, while reacting to the news of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu’s purported plans to dump the party for a yet-to-be known political party, debunked such insinuation, stressing that Kalu whom he described as a father figure in the party, has been shouldering the responsibilities of the party in the state and remains the leader of the party in the state.

