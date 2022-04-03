From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu has said that the party will reconcile all its aggrieved members in the South East.

Eneukwu made this known while addressing party faithful who thronged the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to welcome him. The Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, led the crowd of party faithful.

Other leaders who were welcomed alongside Eneukwu include the National Vice Chairman, South East APC, Chief Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the Zonal Women Leader Uchenna Diyoke, and the Zonal Youth Leader, Nkenna Anyalewechi.

Eneukwu who further said that the party is ready to take over Enugu State and other states in the South East noted that with the emergence of a new leadership in the party, there was no more room for factions.

“Time is now for us to take over. We have come to give Enugu State a new leadership. We have come to give the South East new leadership. We have come to give the entire South new leadership. But charity begins at home. We will start it with Enugu State.

“We are not going to encourage factions again. We are not going to encourage divisions again in our party. We are one family. APC is one family. Whatever faction you belong, we are the same family. With the emergence of this leadership, everything about faction is dead,” Eneukwu said.

