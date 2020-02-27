Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in its first official reaction to the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed its application for a review of the February 13 judgment that sacked Chief David Lyon as governor-elect has urged its supporters to accept it in good faith.

The chairman of the party, Jothan Amos in a press conference he addressed in Yenagoa told members of the party and Bayelsans that the party and Lyon appreciated the confidence reposed in the APC.

According to him as painful as the judgement was, party members and the people of the state should accept it in good faith, remain calm and maintain the peace.

He disclosed that the leadership of the party was honoured with the outpouring of love from Bayelsans which made them vote overwhelming for Lyon in the November 16 governorship election.

Amos called on the supporters of the party to unite and ensure that they sustained the support Bayelsans have for the party.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to extend warm greetings from Chief David Lyon and the headship of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Let me also thank all Bayelsans of the voting age who sacrificed in their numbers to turn out to vote on the 16th November 2019.

“We are indeed specially honoured and humbled to have over three hundred and forty thousand (340,000) votes, that to us demonstrated the change matrix we all yearn and desire.

“You may recall that on the 13th of February 2020, the Supreme Court disqualified the APC ticket and ordered the immediate swearing-in of Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpor as governor and deputy governor respectively. The news led to pockets of violence across the state which Chief David Lyon had condemned earlier.

“The party not satisfied with the decision made an appeal to the same apex court for a review. Yesterday 26th February 2020 the Supreme Court expressed its audacity of finality by upholding its earlier judgement.

“Therefore, let me thank all party faithful and Bayelsans for their support, prayers, encouragement and sacrifice in the course of the campaigns through to the election and even to this present moment.

“Let me also encourage all party faithful and Bayelsans in general to accept the decision of the Supreme Court in good faith and ensue peace and love.

“As a party, we must unite to uphold peace to leverage the love extended to us by Bayelsans as clearly demonstrated on the 16th November, 2020.”