By Lawrence Enyoghasu
The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the winner of the Ekiti and Osun states governorship election holding in June and July 2022 respectively.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele spoke about the fate of the candidates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the elections.
In Ekiti, Ayodele revealed that only a coalition can unseat the All Progressive Congress in the state, but he doesn’t see any other party winning the election in June apart from the APC.
He noted that those that have come out to contest against the ruling party have not done their assignment properly and that the ruling party will retain the state. He however warned that there would be security threats in the election, while advising relevant authorities to make provisions for security in the election.
In Osun, Ayodele revealed that the APC would still retain the state, noting that the PDP will only try its best but it won’t be enough.
Leave a Reply