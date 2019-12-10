Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) transition committee set up by Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has inaugurated 14 subcommittees to enable it achieve set objectives within the timeframe given.

The Chairman of the transition committee Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu while inaugurating the subcommittees in Yenagoa charged members to exhibit a high level of commitment in the discharge of their assignment.

Seibarugu reminded them of the need to be selfless as the outcome of their efforts would determine how well the incoming APC government would be able to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the state.

The committees are Finance with Atei Beredugo as chairman; State Public Service and Pensions with Rev. Obegha Oworibo as chairman; Special Intervention Projects and Programmes with Prof Seiyefa Brisibe as chairman; Education, Information and Culture with Prof Ongoebi Etebu as chairman.

Others are Movable and Immovable Assets with Mr Eddy Orubo as chairman; Works and Infrastructure with Dr Austen Pabor as chairman while the Committee on Judiciary, Legislature and Justice has Chief Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange as chairman.

A former governorship aspirant and a retired Commissioner of Police Diseye Nsirim Poweigha heads the Security and Conflict Resolution; Chief Godknows Powell is chairman Local Government Administration and Pensions with while Dr Dennis Otiotio is chairman Contractual Process and Bayelsa State Owned Companies.

Youths, Sports, Women and Physically Challenged Committee has as its Chairman Chief Abel Ebifemowei while Capt. Matthew Karimo heads the Committee on Public Utilities, Environment, Oil and Gas and Capital City Development.

The rest are Health and Agriculture with Dr Theodore Allison as chairman while the committee on Clearing of Reports has Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu and Prof Millionaire Abowei as chairman and co-chairman.