From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A meeting of the enlarged Tripartite Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve disagreements in the All Progressive (APC) ended in a deadlock, yesterday, as members failed to agree on the use of direct primaries by parties to select their candidates.

The meeting held at the State House Conference Centre (Old Banquet Hall), Abuja, and presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo could not convince members of the National Assembly on the need to provide alternative for the direct primary option. Participants at the meeting were drawn from executive arm of government, legislatures and APC.

The lawmakers insisted that direct primary was the way to go as they argued that it had been working for the electorate.

Adamu Aleiro, a former Governor of Kebbi State and serving senator, told State House Correspondents after the meeting that what the National Assembly had done in providing for direct primary for parties was the best for the country. Speaking against the backdrop of calls by APC governors for the lawmakers to dump the provision, Aliero said though the National Assembly had been cooperating with the executive on other issues “but on this, we cannot not be coerced to change our position.”

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello said the fear of the executive was the lack of an alternative by the lawmakers in the law in case the direct primaries fail.

He said the final decision on the matter rested with President Buhari who he noted would decide whether to assent to the Electoral bill as presented or have it returned it to the National Assembly for amendments.

The governor said if the president decide to return the bill, it will not be the first time, adding that if he assents to the bill, the governors will have no choice but to work for its implementation.

On whether the governors are comfortable with the decision of the lawmakers, Bello said: “I don’t think any governor or anybody whatsoever as far as APC is concerned is afraid or have any reservations as far as our participation is concerned. The only concern is the implication of having only one option. In case an option fails what happens?

“If for instance now, INEC sets a date for election and you can’t shift, what do you do. And if circumstances beyond control arose what do we do?”

Asked whether governors would accept direct primaries, he said it was up to the President to decide what becomes of it.

“It is yet to be signed into law. So, we’re waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari, the commander in chief. Once its sign into law, then we will make sure it works. If he does not, then it will be returned to the National Assembly or whatever action that can be taken. If it is returned to the National Assembly, it will not be the first of such bill to be returned. If it is assented to in the wisdom of the President, so be it, we will all work to ensure that it works.”

