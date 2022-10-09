From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The APC Federal Government, under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tackle unemployment, inflation, insecurity, agriculture, and the high cost of fuel when he emerges as president in the coming 2023 elections, the APC Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central Chief Ede Dafinone has said.

The Delta Central senatorial hopeful stated this when he visited APC leaders and members in Ward 1, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dafinone stated that Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is well versed in the art of governance having done it in Lagos State, where he served as governor for eight years and transformed Lagos State into a mega-state.

He promised the party faithful that, if elected in 2023, he would serve as their senator in an APC administration and would bring the desired but elusive development to Delta and the people of Delta Central.

Dafinone expressed confidence in the APC’s ability to defeat the opposition in the general election of 2023 from Lagos to Delta, as well as from the North and South-South, South West, and South East.

He pleaded with party faithful to run door-to-door campaigns for him while assuring them that their votes would count, unlike in the past because the days of snatching ballot boxes were over.

Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the chairman of the APC Delta Central, gave the APC supporters in Ward 1 the task of uniting behind Chief Ede Dafinone and all of the party candidates and announcing that this election’s campaign will be conducted door to door.

The National Party of Nigeria (NPN) was in power under late President Shehu Shagari, and Chief Akpeki reminisced about accompanying the late Senator David Omueya Dafinone, father of the APC senatorial candidate, to the National Assembly in 1979. At that time, the late Senator Dafinone helped influence the location of the Sapele Seaport and the Delta Steel Company in Aladja in Delta Central, he added.

Comrade S.O. Aghoghovwia, the APC’s ward leader, Comrade Justice Iyasere, Comrade Henry Ikekeregor, the party’s youth leader, and Madam Taiye Bafor, the woman leader, were all present during the visit.