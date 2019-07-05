Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sort the cooperation of all stakeholders in Osun State, particularly the political actors to support the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration in its bid to develop the state.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Oyetola as the governor of the state.

“Our great party also congratulates Governor Oyetola and indeed the party’s Osun State chapter for successfully defending our legitimate mandate. This ruling now cements the majority status of progressive governors in the country.

“Undoubtedly a closely-contested election, we commend the apex court’s decision which is in tandem with the choice of the Osun State electorate who voted for continuity and our party’s Change Agenda.

“The ruling will now allow the Governor Oyetola-led APC administration in Osun State to focus on the core business of governance and implementing the many pro-people developmental plans for the state.

“Finally, we seek the cooperation of all stakeholders in the state, particularly the political actors to support the Governor Oyetola administration in its bid to develop the state,” the statement read.